BAFTA-winning Gaza documentary team slams BBC for dropping it

The team behind the Channel 4 documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack has criticized the BBC after winning a BAFTA TV Award. The BBC had dropped the Ramita Navai-hosted film in June 2025 over impartiality concerns. The documentary, which highlighted the plight of medics in Gaza, was subsequently broadcast by Channel 4.

Acceptance speech 'We refused to be silenced and censored' During her acceptance speech for the BAFTA TV Award for Current Affairs, Navai directly called out the BBC. She mentioned the number of people killed in Gaza by Israel, stating they were findings from a film "that the BBC paid for and refused to show." "We refused to be silenced and censored," she added. "We thank Channel 4 for showing this film."

Challenge issued The challenge to the BBC Ben De Pear, the executive producer of Gaza: Doctors Under Attack for Basement Films, challenged the BBC to edit Navai's remarks from the ceremony. He asked, "Given you dropped the film, will you drop us from the BAFTA screening?" Ultimately, the broadcaster kept the scathing speech in. The BBC had previously stated that broadcasting this material risked creating a perception of partiality that would not meet its high standards.

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Statement issued Here's how the BBC addressed not broadcasting the controversy In a statement, the BBC had said, "Impartiality is a core principle of BBC News. It is one of the reasons that we are the world's most trusted broadcaster." They also thanked the doctors and contributors and expressed regret for not being able to tell their stories. The corporation added they would continue to cover events in Gaza impartially.

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