Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married? Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland have fans buzzing after Zendaya showed off two rings on her left hand at the 2026 Oscars (March 15, 2026).

Things got even more interesting when her stylist, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood, "The wedding has already happened - you missed it," and doubled down with, "It's very true."

Fans also noticed Zendaya swapping her diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band during recent outings, adding to the speculation.