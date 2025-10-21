Diddy files appeal after being sentenced to 4 years prison Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs is fighting back after being sentenced to four years in prison for prostitution-related charges. His legal team just filed an appeal in New York, hoping to overturn the conviction.

The 55-year-old rapper was found guilty on two counts earlier this month after an eight-week trial, but he was cleared of more serious accusations like sex trafficking and racketeering.