Diddy files appeal after being sentenced to 4 years prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs is fighting back after being sentenced to four years in prison for prostitution-related charges. His legal team just filed an appeal in New York, hoping to overturn the conviction.
The 55-year-old rapper was found guilty on two counts earlier this month after an eight-week trial, but he was cleared of more serious accusations like sex trafficking and racketeering.
Combs apologized to ex-partner Cassie Ventura Fine
At his sentencing, Combs expressed regret and apologized to his former partner Cassie Ventura Fine and another woman involved.
His lawyer confirmed they're appealing but didn't share details about their argument.
Though prosecutors pushed for a longer sentence, Combs's time behind bars was reduced thanks to time already served in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
The case featured testimony from over 30 witnesses.