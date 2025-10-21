Kavin's 'Mask' heads to Zee5 after theatrical release Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Get ready for "Mask," a Tamil heist thriller starring Kavin as detective Velu, with Ruhani Sharma in the female lead and Andrea Jeremiah in a major role.

Directed by Vikranan Ashok, the film is wrapping up production and is set to release in theaters by May 2025—after which you can catch it on Zee5.