Kavin's 'Mask' heads to Zee5 after theatrical release
Entertainment
Get ready for "Mask," a Tamil heist thriller starring Kavin as detective Velu, with Ruhani Sharma in the female lead and Andrea Jeremiah in a major role.
Directed by Vikranan Ashok, the film is wrapping up production and is set to release in theaters by May 2025—after which you can catch it on Zee5.
Supporting cast, crew details
"Mask" brings together a standout supporting cast—Charlie, Bala Saravanan, VJ Archana, and Santosh.
The visuals are by R.D. Rajasekhar, and G.V. Prakash Kumar's music (including the praised single "Kannumuzhi") sets the vibe.
Action scenes are choreographed by Peter Hein.
The project started with Vetri Maaran as a producer before he stepped away following the closure of his company.