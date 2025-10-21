'Thamma' is more massy film than 'Lokah': Ayushmann explains
Ayushmann Khurrana recently stirred up some buzz by stating that his new horror-comedy Thamma is a "more massy film" compared to the Malayalam movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.
After some debate online, he's now explained what he meant by that.
Khurrana on why his statement created debate
Khurrana shared that Thamma is designed to reach a wider audience, especially in Hindi-speaking markets, saying, "Ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also."
He pointed out that while Lokah is great for certain multiplex crowds, Thamma will be available in places where Lokah isn't—even mentioning he had to catch Lokah in Mumbai since it wasn't playing in Allahabad where he was filming.
It's not a competition, just different films: Khurrana
He also highlighted that the two films are quite different: Thamma is a quirky horror-comedy with a fresh take for Hindi cinema, while Lokah is rooted in Malayalam mythology and was not released in some Hindi-speaking regions.
So, it's less about one being better—just made for different crowds.