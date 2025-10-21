Trump considering early release for Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Report
Donald Trump is reportedly thinking about ending Sean "Diddy" Combs's 50-month prison sentence early.
Diddy, a major figure in music and business, has already served 13 months for violating the Mann Act—a law about transporting people across state lines for illegal activities.
After his sentencing, his legal team reached out to someone close to Trump, and the pardon request was confirmed.
Implications of potential commutation
This case has grabbed a lot of attention because of Diddy's fame and the seriousness of the charges.
If Trump grants the commutation (possibly as soon as this week), it would be a big move using presidential powers—and could shape how people see fairness in the justice system.
The Mann Act itself is over a century old, highlighting the ongoing discussion about the application of older laws in contemporary cases.