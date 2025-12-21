Next Article
Dileep's 'Bha. Bha. Ba' scores big with ₹27cr worldwide in 3 days
Entertainment
Dileep's new movie, Bha. Bha. Ba, is off to a strong start—pulling in ₹27.8 crore globally just three days after release!
The film held steady after its opening, earning ₹3.25 crore on Day 3, almost matching Day 2's numbers and showing solid audience interest.
Steady box office run and global buzz
The movie kicked off with ₹6.7 crore on Day 1 and has now collected ₹13.25 crore net (₹15.6 crore gross) in India alone.
What's really cool: international fans helped push overseas earnings to ₹12.2 crore, proving Bha. Bha. Ba is connecting with audiences far beyond home turf!