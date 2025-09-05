Next Article
Diljit Dosanjh arrives in Mumbai amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' buzz
Diljit Dosanjh was seen in Mumbai this week, a few months after his film Sardaar Ji 3 stirred controversy for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The movie released worldwide but skipped Indian theaters.
During his brief visit, Diljit kept things low-key and didn't interact with fans or the media.
What's next for the actor?
Even with the recent buzz, Diljit's schedule is packed. He just wrapped up filming Border 2 with Sunny Deol—set to hit screens on January 23, 2026—but had to drop out of No Entry 2 due to timing issues.
On the music side, he's gearing up for his global Aura Tour, so fans everywhere can still catch him live soon.