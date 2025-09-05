Rajamouli thanks Kenya after wrapping up Mahesh-Priyanka's 'SSMB 29' shoot
What's the story
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has expressed his gratitude to the Kenyan government after wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The director took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Kenyan politician Musalia W Mudavadi for their "tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot." He called filming in Kenya one of the most memorable moments of his career.
Director's note
'Filming there has been 1 of the most memorable moments'
Rajamouli wrote, "Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife." "Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career." "I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot."
Twitter Post
'Deeply thankful to the Kenyan government...'
Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 4, 2025
I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai… https://t.co/hFptfVdkW2
Diplomat's perspective
Mudavadi welcomed Rajamouli and his team
Mudavadi had earlier shared pictures with Rajamouli and his team during their meeting. He wrote, "Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world's greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents." "This landmark decision to film in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone; it is a powerful statement about our country's beauty."
Film's progress
Tentatively titled 'SSMB 29,' film is set for 2026 release
The film, tentatively titled SSMB 29 by fans, was announced last month on Babu's birthday. The first glimpse of the film was released with the hashtag #GlobeTrotter. However, it remains unclear if this is the official title of the movie. Earlier, photos and videos of Babu shooting an action sequence for the movie surfaced online. In March this year, a video of Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran leaked online when they were shooting in Odisha's Koraput.