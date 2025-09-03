Rajamouli meets Kenyan minister amid 'SSMB 29' shoot

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently met Musalia Mudavadi, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs in Kenya . The meeting took place during the shooting of his upcoming film SSMB 29 in Africa . The Kenyan minister shared photos from their meeting on social media and praised Rajamouli as a "visionary storyteller." He also noted that SSMB 29 will be released in more than 120 countries, underscoring its wide international reach.

Location choice Mudavadi's post on meeting Rajamouli Mudavadi stated that Rajamouli's 120-member crew selected Kenya as the main filming location following an extensive scouting tour across East Africa. He said, "Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world's greatest filmmakers." "Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance."

Twitter Post See what Mudavadi said here Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents.



Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two… pic.twitter.com/T1xCGVXQ64 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) September 2, 2025

Film details 'SSMB 29' to be one of the largest Asian productions Mudavadi also expressed pride that Africa is hosting one of Asia's largest film productions. He said, "From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya's landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia." The Africa schedule for SSMB 29 has been completed, and crew members will now return to India for further production.