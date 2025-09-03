Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' faces backlash for misogrist dialogue Entertainment Sep 03, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan's new film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has landed in controversy after a character uses an offensive term to describe a Bengaluru woman.

Many Kannada-speaking viewers felt the line insulted Bengaluru women and criticized the movie for showing negative stereotypes like partying and drug use.