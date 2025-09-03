Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' faces backlash for misogrist dialogue
Dulquer Salmaan's new film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has landed in controversy after a character uses an offensive term to describe a Bengaluru woman.
Many Kannada-speaking viewers felt the line insulted Bengaluru women and criticized the movie for showing negative stereotypes like partying and drug use.
Wayfarer Films apologized and promised to rectify the mistake
After the backlash, Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films posted a public apology on Instagram, saying they never meant to hurt anyone.
They've promised to edit or remove the controversial dialogue from all future screenings and digital releases of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.