'Denim days...': Alia Bhatt becomes Levi's global brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been appointed as the Global Brand Ambassador for Levi's, after her previous collaborations with L'Oreal Paris and Gucci. The announcement marks a significant shift in the brand's approach to women's denim wear, focusing on relaxed fits and looser silhouettes. In a joint Instagram Post with Levi, Bhatt is seen rocking a full denim fit. The caption reads, "Excited to step into this one with Levi's as their global brand ambassador." "Denim days, here we go!"

Statement 'Denim is about celebrating who you really are': Bhatt Bhatt said in a statement, "For me, a pair of jeans is never just a pair of jeans, it's something you live in and make your own." "Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all." "Across countries and across generations, denim is about celebrating who you really are."

Fashion evolution Shift from classic cuts to trend-forward fits Levi's is focusing on trend-forward fits that are both comfortable and stylish, moving away from classic cuts. Bhatt's appointment aligns with this vision, showcasing a modern style that is confident, expressive, and effortlessly chic. The brand aims to boost its women's fashion game by focusing on comfort-first, trend-forward styles.