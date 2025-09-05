'Sesame Street' episodes to be available on YouTube in 2026

The partnership between YouTube and Sesame Workshop will not only bring more episodes to the platform but also enhance educational content for children. The nonprofit plans to hold workshops with YouTube creators to help them produce content that is both educational and entertaining. A YouTube executive said, "On YouTube and YouTube Kids, fan favorites like Sesame Street live right alongside Ms. Rachel, Doggyland and Gabby's Dollhouse."

Other platforms

'Sesame Street' will still be available on PBS, Netflix

Despite the move to YouTube, Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS and Netflix in the US. This ensures that fans of the beloved children's program can still enjoy it on their preferred platforms. The Sesame Street account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed this news, saying, "Join us as we help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, one episode at a time."