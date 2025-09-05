'Sesame Street' episodes to be available on YouTube in 2026
What's the story
In a major development, YouTube has announced that it will now host the largest collection of Sesame Street episodes. The rollout is set to begin in January 2026 and will include hundreds of full episodes on the Sesame Street channels. This move comes after a successful year for Sesame Street online, with over five billion views, a 130% increase from last year.
Collaboration details
YouTube, Sesame Workshop to enhance educational content for kids
The partnership between YouTube and Sesame Workshop will not only bring more episodes to the platform but also enhance educational content for children. The nonprofit plans to hold workshops with YouTube creators to help them produce content that is both educational and entertaining. A YouTube executive said, "On YouTube and YouTube Kids, fan favorites like Sesame Street live right alongside Ms. Rachel, Doggyland and Gabby's Dollhouse."
Other platforms
'Sesame Street' will still be available on PBS, Netflix
Despite the move to YouTube, Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS and Netflix in the US. This ensures that fans of the beloved children's program can still enjoy it on their preferred platforms. The Sesame Street account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed this news, saying, "Join us as we help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, one episode at a time."
Twitter Post
See what Sesame Street had to say
The Sesame Street library is coming to YouTube!— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 4, 2025
Beginning in January 2026, YouTube will have the largest digital library of Sesame Street content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels.
Join us as we help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger,… pic.twitter.com/xlee77DvzG