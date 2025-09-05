Malaika Arora sells Andheri apartment for ₹5.3cr

Bollywood actor and television personality Malaika Arora has sold her luxurious apartment in Mumbai 's Andheri West for a whopping ₹5.3 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace, Square Yards. The sale was registered in August 2025. The deal also included one car parking space.

Property specifics Details of the transaction The apartment sold by Arora has a carpet area of 1,369 sq. ft. (approximately 127.18 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 1,643 sq. ft. (around 152.68 sq. m.). The transaction incurred stamp duty of ₹31.08 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, according to property registration documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Value increase Arora bought the apartment for ₹3.26 crore Arora bought the apartment for ₹3.26 crore in March 2018. The recent sale has seen a value increase of about ₹2.04 crore, which is a 62% appreciation in just over seven years. The Andheri West locality is known for its luxury high-rises, premium societies, and strong social infrastructure.

Career highlights A look at her career in Bollywood Arora started her career as a VJ on MTV India and later ventured into modeling. She has been a part of several ads and music videos, including Bally Sagoo's Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha opposite Jas Arora. She shot to fame with her unforgettable performance in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam's 1998 movie Dil Se.