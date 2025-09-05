Karan Johar defends Bollywood amid box office struggles

Box office trends

'Not all films will work...': Johar

Johar further added, "There are different eras, films, and experiences." "We have watched so many films that actually keep changing our narratives." "Now, many musical films will be released with newcomers, but that doesn't mean all of them will become a Saiyaara." "Animation films will also come but they also won't necessarily become Narsimha Mahavatar." He emphasized that storytelling continues to be the foundation of cinema and that, in the end, it is the audience who decides a film's success.