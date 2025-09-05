Paris criticizes dad Michael Jackson's biopic, calls it 'full-blown lies'

Paris Jackson, the daughter of legendary pop star Michael Jackson , has publicly criticized the upcoming biopic about her father, titled Michael. In a recent Instagram Story, she clarified that she had "zero percent involvement" in the project and suggested it has been "sugar-coated." The 27-year-old singer and actor also took a swipe at Hollywood biopics for depicting "full-blown lies."

Discrepancy Colman Domingo's comments about Jackson Actor Colman Domingo, portraying Joe Jackson in Michael, recently praised Jackson at the amfAR AIDS research gala during the Venice Film Festival. He told People magazine that Jackson and her brother Prince were "very much in support of our film" and described her as "nothing but lovely and warm." However, these comments were met with a different response from Jackson on Instagram.

Statement 'Not my monkeys, not my circus' On Instagram, Jackson wrote, "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had zero percent involvement in, lol that is so weird." She said that although she reviewed an early script draft and provided feedback on parts she found misleading, her concerns were ignored. "Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed," she added.

Explanation More on her thoughts In subsequent Instagram Stories, Jackson elaborated on her lack of involvement in the biopic. She revealed that she had been told her notes would not be incorporated into the film, leading her to step away from the project. "It's not my project. They're going to make whatever they're going to make," she said. Despite her critiques, Jackson admitted that many fans could still enjoy the film, as it appeals to a particular segment of her father's fanbase.

Criticism Criticism of the biopic model Jackson went on to criticize the biopic model itself. "The narrative is being controlled and there's a lot of inaccuracy and a lot of just full-blown lies," she wrote. "At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."