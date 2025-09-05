Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Inspector Zende'--Jim Sarbh vs Manoj Bajpayee
Get ready for "Inspector Zende," premiering on Netflix on Friday.
Manoj Bajpayee plays a sharp cop locked in a tense mind game with Jim Sarbh's Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and offers a suspenseful ride.
Sarbh studied Sobhraj's interviews to play Bhojraj convincingly
Jim Sarbh, who's admired Bajpayee since "Gangs of Wasseypur," said working with him was both intimidating and inspiring.
To play Bhojraj convincingly, Sarbh studied Sobhraj's interviews to get his French accent and quirks just right.
The cast also includes Marathi stars Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak, adding even more depth to this intense cat-and-mouse chase.