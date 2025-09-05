NewsBytes Recommends: 'Inspector Zende'--Jim Sarbh vs Manoj Bajpayee

Sarbh studied Sobhraj's interviews to play Bhojraj convincingly

Jim Sarbh, who's admired Bajpayee since "Gangs of Wasseypur," said working with him was both intimidating and inspiring.

To play Bhojraj convincingly, Sarbh studied Sobhraj's interviews to get his French accent and quirks just right.

The cast also includes Marathi stars Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak, adding even more depth to this intense cat-and-mouse chase.