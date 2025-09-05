'Ustaad Bhagat...': Pawan Kalyan to resume shoot with song sequence
What's the story
Actor Pawan Kalyan will reportedly resume the shooting of his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, on Saturday. The upcoming schedule will begin with a lively song sequence starring the actor. The news has already created a wave of excitement among fans. Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster featuring Kalyan in a dancing pose and wished him on his birthday a few days ago.
Song details
Song to be choreographed by Dinesh Master
According to 123 Telugu, the upcoming song will be choreographed by Dinesh Master and will feature energetic music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Interestingly, Prasad also composed music for Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's team has been working hard to keep the production under wraps. The movie will also star Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key roles.
Production update
Team issues warning against leaked set photos
The team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, led by Mythri Movie Makers, has issued a warning against accounts sharing leaked set photos. They urged people to refrain from circulating unreleased images, cautioning that any accounts involved will be reported and taken down The film is nearing completion with only a few scenes left to be shot. It is scheduled for release in 2026.