'The White Lotus' S04: France to host new wealthy guests

The hit series The White Lotus is reportedly heading to France for its fourth season, according to Deadline. The show's creator, Mike White, and HBO are said to have "zeroed in" on this location. Notably, HBO maintains a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain, which serves as the on-screen setting for the White Lotus hotels. However, no specific city in France has been confirmed yet.

Filming locations These are potential filming locations for 'The White Lotus' S04 France has three Four Seasons hotels that could potentially serve as filming sites for The White Lotus Season 4. These include the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, Megeve in the Alps, and Hôtel George V in Paris. The show's previous three seasons were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively. The series has also used multiple locations within a single season for filming.

Location change Will 'The White Lotus' continue with beach resort theme? The Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat resembles the style of previous seasons, all set at beach resorts. But after Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, creator White said he wanted to "get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular" for season four. Though Cap-Ferrat isn't directly on the beach, Megève could provide a change of scenery. Still, cast members noted White had dismissed earlier ideas of setting The White Lotus in a ski resort.