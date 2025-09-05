'The White Lotus' S04: France to host new wealthy guests
What's the story
The hit series The White Lotus is reportedly heading to France for its fourth season, according to Deadline. The show's creator, Mike White, and HBO are said to have "zeroed in" on this location. Notably, HBO maintains a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain, which serves as the on-screen setting for the White Lotus hotels. However, no specific city in France has been confirmed yet.
Filming locations
These are potential filming locations for 'The White Lotus' S04
France has three Four Seasons hotels that could potentially serve as filming sites for The White Lotus Season 4. These include the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, Megeve in the Alps, and Hôtel George V in Paris. The show's previous three seasons were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively. The series has also used multiple locations within a single season for filming.
Location change
Will 'The White Lotus' continue with beach resort theme?
The Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat resembles the style of previous seasons, all set at beach resorts. But after Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, creator White said he wanted to "get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular" for season four. Though Cap-Ferrat isn't directly on the beach, Megève could provide a change of scenery. Still, cast members noted White had dismissed earlier ideas of setting The White Lotus in a ski resort.
Urban shift
What will be the biggest change in 'White Lotus' S04?
Paris would also mark a major shift, taking the show into an urban setting. The final French location is yet to be confirmed, with the new season expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027. The White Lotus has captivated audiences since its debut in 2021, with each season following a new group of wealthy vacationers at one of the luxurious White Lotus resorts worldwide.