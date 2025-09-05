Next Article
Malaika Arora makes ₹2cr profit on Andheri West apartment
Bollywood icon Malaika Arora just sold her upscale Andheri West apartment for ₹5.3 crore this August, after owning it for over seven years.
The flat comes with a roomy 1,369 sq ft carpet area and even has its own parking spot—pretty prime by Mumbai standards.
The actress made a solid 62% profit
Malaika originally bought the place back in March 2018 for ₹3.26 crore.
Fast forward to 2025, she's walked away with a profit of about ₹2.04 crore—a solid 62% jump in value.
The sale included stamp duty of ₹31 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.
Meanwhile, Malaika still owns a luxe pad in Bandra
This isn't her only luxe address.
Bandra is a celebrity hotspot and definitely keeps her close to Mumbai's glitz!