Malaika Arora makes ₹2cr profit on Andheri West apartment Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Bollywood icon Malaika Arora just sold her upscale Andheri West apartment for ₹5.3 crore this August, after owning it for over seven years.

The flat comes with a roomy 1,369 sq ft carpet area and even has its own parking spot—pretty prime by Mumbai standards.