Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert gets police nod after initial denial
What's the story
The Delhi Police have granted permission for singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The approval comes a day after the police initially denied permission due to security concerns, citing specific threat-related inputs and law-and-order commitments during the festive season. The organizers have now agreed to several conditions laid down by authorities regarding private security personnel and crowd management.
Statement
'We have assured the authorities of full compliance...'
BookMyShow Live, the ticketing partner for the concert, issued a statement saying they have assured full compliance with all applicable security, traffic, and crowd-management requirements.
It said, "We have held a cordial and constructive meeting with Delhi Police and presented a detailed plan addressing the required arrangements."
"We have assured the authorities of full compliance with all applicable security, traffic, and crowd-management requirements."
Promotion
Dosanjh's team continued to promote concert amid permission row
Despite the initial denial of permission, Dosanjh's team continued to promote the October 30 concert on social media.
After successful concerts in Europe and North America, the singer announced the India leg of his Aura Tour.
The tour will kick off in Delhi; pre-sale tickets went live on October 6.
Tour details