Dipika Kakar contracts viral infection following liver cancer surgery
What's the story
Television actor and YouTuber Dipika Kakar, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 2 liver cancer, recently revealed that she has contracted a viral infection. The Sasural Simar Ka actor shared the news in a vlog celebrating her YouTube channel's four million subscribers. She revealed she caught the infection from her son Ruhaan, and it worsened due to her ongoing treatment.
Health update
Kakar feels weak due to medication
In her vlog, Kakar said, "I got an infection from Ruhaan, and in my case, it can get severe because I am still undergoing treatment." "The doctor said to call him right away if there is a fever or virus." "We did the same and got in touch with my doctor, and he immediately put me on a heavy dose of antibiotics and anti-allergy medication." She also revealed that she has been feeling weak due to the medication.
Ongoing treatment
Kakar was diagnosed with liver cancer in June
Kakar was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer after severe stomach pain. Doctors discovered a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver, and in June, she underwent a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumor, part of her liver, and her gallbladder. After an 11-day hospital stay, she was discharged. She is now receiving targeted therapy, which causes side effects such as tongue ulcers.
Family support
The actor has been documenting her health journey on YouTube
The past few months have been emotionally challenging for Kakar and her family. She has been documenting her health journey on her YouTube channel, sharing details about chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, and the side effects of treatment. Despite the difficulties, she remains "strong and hopeful" for a better future.