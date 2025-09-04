Dipika Kakar contracts viral infection following liver cancer surgery

Health update

Kakar feels weak due to medication

In her vlog, Kakar said, "I got an infection from Ruhaan, and in my case, it can get severe because I am still undergoing treatment." "The doctor said to call him right away if there is a fever or virus." "We did the same and got in touch with my doctor, and he immediately put me on a heavy dose of antibiotics and anti-allergy medication." She also revealed that she has been feeling weak due to the medication.