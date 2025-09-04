Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' races past $1 million in advance ticket sales
Pawan Kalyan's new Telugu film, OG: They Call Him OG, is already making waves in North America by crossing $1 million in advance ticket sales—nearly three weeks ahead of its US premiere on September 24, 2025.
This early buzz shows just how much excitement there is around Kalyan following a period of less successful releases.
'OG' could break records set by 'Coolie'
Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG has already sold more than 34,000 tickets across North America (with over 31,000 just in the US), racking up $920K from more than 1,480 shows at 400 locations—even before AMC Cinemas opened their bookings.
If this pace keeps up, the film could even outdo Rajinikanth's Coolie pre-sales and is expected to hit a massive $3 million on premiere day.
The Indian release follows right after on September 25.