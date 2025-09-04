Sophie Turner to headline Amazon's 'Tomb Raider' series

Sophie Turner , known for her role in Game of Thrones , has been officially announced as the lead Lara Croft for Amazon MGM Studios's upcoming Tomb Raider series. The series, based on the popular video game franchise, is scheduled to go on the floors on January 19, 2026. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, famous for Fleabag, serves as the writer, creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner for the project.

Announcement Waller-Bridge's excitement for Turner's casting Variety reported that Waller-Bridge expressed her excitement about Turner's casting, stating, "I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team." She added, "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving... Get your artifacts out... Croft is coming."

Role preparation Turner's thoughts on following previous projects about Croft Turner, who gained fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, said she was "thrilled beyond measure" to play Croft. She acknowledged the pressure of following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander's performances but expressed confidence in Waller-Bridge's guidance. "They're massive shoes to fill... but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands," Turner said.