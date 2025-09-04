Sophie Turner to headline Amazon's 'Tomb Raider' series
What's the story
Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, has been officially announced as the lead Lara Croft for Amazon MGM Studios's upcoming Tomb Raider series. The series, based on the popular video game franchise, is scheduled to go on the floors on January 19, 2026. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, famous for Fleabag, serves as the writer, creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner for the project.
Announcement
Waller-Bridge's excitement for Turner's casting
Variety reported that Waller-Bridge expressed her excitement about Turner's casting, stating, "I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team." She added, "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving... Get your artifacts out... Croft is coming."
Role preparation
Turner's thoughts on following previous projects about Croft
Turner, who gained fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, said she was "thrilled beyond measure" to play Croft. She acknowledged the pressure of following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander's performances but expressed confidence in Waller-Bridge's guidance. "They're massive shoes to fill... but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands," Turner said.
Series details
Series will be produced by multiple studios
Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, described Croft as "one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time." He said they were "thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve." The show will be produced by Story Kitchen, Amazon MGM Studios, and Crystal Dynamics.