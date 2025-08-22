Dipti Dhyani returns to TV after 12-year break Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Dipti Dhyani Thapar, who many remember from "Mata Ki Chowki" and "Chhanchhan," is returning to television after a 12-year break she took to focus on her sons, Vishvm and Naivedya.

Now, she's set to play the hero's mother in the upcoming show "Paro Sang Dev."