Dipti Dhyani returns to TV after 12-year break
Dipti Dhyani Thapar, who many remember from "Mata Ki Chowki" and "Chhanchhan," is returning to television after a 12-year break she took to focus on her sons, Vishvm and Naivedya.
Now, she's set to play the hero's mother in the upcoming show "Paro Sang Dev."
Thapar's character in 'Paro Sang Dev'
"Paro Sang Dev," produced by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Mehra, centers on complicated family relationships.
Thapar's character—a caring but strong mom—faces tough choices when her son marries against her wishes, leading to emotional tension between love for family and personal freedom.
The show starts filming this week at a set built in Naigaon.