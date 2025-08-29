'Nobody better' for Abdul Kalam biopic: Raut gushes about Dhanush
What's the story
Filmmaker Om Raut has expressed his excitement about working with actor Dhanush on the upcoming film, Kalam: The Missile Man of India. Speaking to PTI, he said, "There could be nobody better than him. Dhanush is a phenomenal actor." "I'm glad that he has accepted to do the part." "He is somebody that I really look up to, and I'm looking forward to working with him on this film."
Career progression
Raut on making biopics
Raut, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi biopic Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush, has since directed films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush. He admitted that while he enjoys making biopics, they come with their own set of challenges. "It's always difficult to make a film on any personality," he said, adding that choosing which episodes of their life to include or exclude is crucial.
Film's vision
What Raut wants to achieve with 'Kalam'
With Kalam, Raut hopes to pay tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam's lasting vision for India and his influence on the youth. He said, "Dr. Kalam is an inspiration. He was an inspiration to me when I was growing up." "His books have actually changed my life. If I can tell the story in a way that it becomes an inspiration to a lot of people, predominantly youngsters." The film is produced by T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.