'Nobody better' for Abdul Kalam biopic: Raut gushes about Dhanush

Raut, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi biopic Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush, has since directed films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush . He admitted that while he enjoys making biopics, they come with their own set of challenges. "It's always difficult to make a film on any personality," he said, adding that choosing which episodes of their life to include or exclude is crucial.

Film's vision

What Raut wants to achieve with 'Kalam'

With Kalam, Raut hopes to pay tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam's lasting vision for India and his influence on the youth. He said, "Dr. Kalam is an inspiration. He was an inspiration to me when I was growing up." "His books have actually changed my life. If I can tell the story in a way that it becomes an inspiration to a lot of people, predominantly youngsters." The film is produced by T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.