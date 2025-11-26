'The Raja Saab': Prabhas braved freezing weather for musical sequences

The makers of Prabhas 's upcoming horror-fantasy entertainer, The Raja Saab , recently revealed that the actor shot several song sequences in freezing temperatures abroad. While releasing the first track Rebel Saab in Hyderabad, director Maruthi said that despite the harsh conditions, Prabhas motivated the crew with a single focus: "Whatever fans missed all these days, we must give them back." The film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026.

Film details 'The Raja Saab' features a star-studded cast The Raja Saab, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, has a star-studded cast. Other than Prabhas, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The film promises to be a complete commercial package with an introduction number, romantic track, and mass song, showcasing the charm of the leading actors.

Production scale 'The Raja Saab' production involved nearly 1,000 dancers Producer Vishwa Prasad explained that the film's extended timeline was due to the team's goal of delivering a visually grand, truly fan-focused experience. The song Rebel Saab alone featured nearly 1,000 dancers, making it one of the largest song sequences in recent Telugu cinema. He added that this might be the project on which Prabhas has invested the most working days, calling it a testament to the actor's commitment and passion.