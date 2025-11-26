Next Article
Why 'Agra' director Kanu Behl skipped intimacy coordinators
Entertainment
For his new film "Agra," Kanu Behl decided not to bring in intimacy coordinators, saying he wanted to build direct trust with his actors instead.
The film, out since November 14, 2025, dives into topics like sexual repression and family secrets in Indian middle-class life—drawing from Behl's own experiences.
What sets 'Agra' apart
Behl co-wrote the script with Atika Chohan, focusing on making every character feel real and as human beings beyond their gender.
"Agra" isn't just about drama—it's meant to get people talking about issues like misogyny and consent.
Many women have connected with the film's honest take on everyday struggles.