Why 'Agra' director Kanu Behl skipped intimacy coordinators Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

For his new film "Agra," Kanu Behl decided not to bring in intimacy coordinators, saying he wanted to build direct trust with his actors instead.

The film, out since November 14, 2025, dives into topics like sexual repression and family secrets in Indian middle-class life—drawing from Behl's own experiences.