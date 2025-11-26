Next Article
Shilpa Shetty takes legal action to protect her image online
Shilpa Shetty has gone to the Bombay High Court after finding her photos and videos being misused and morphed online—often for commercial gain without her permission.
Her lawsuit calls out dozens of websites and hundreds of unknown people for using her image without consent.
Why does this matter?
Shetty's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, summed it up: "Ms. Shilpa Shetty has built her reputation over decades of work, and no entity can appropriate her name or likeness without consent."
For celebs like Shilpa, personality rights help stop others from cashing in on their identity.
The court has recently stepped in for other stars too—like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—to help protect them from unauthorized commercial use of their names, images, and voice.