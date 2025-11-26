'BB 19': Kunickaa Sadanand names who she thinks will win

Kunickaa Sadanand, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has named Farrhana Bhatt as the probable winner of this season. As per Hindustan Times, Sadanand said, "Pranit (More) would be a good fit to win the show, but the trophy is going to Kashmir, Farrhana shall lift it." "Even though our relationship was volatile, I believe she deserves it. She's had a long emotional journey and has grown immensely inside the house."

Disagreement Sadanand disagrees with Salman Khan's 'Fasad ki jad' label Sadanand was labeled "Fasad ki Jad" by Salman Khan, but she insists her actions were often misrepresented. She said, "I don't remember the exact incident, but I do remember Salman giving me that tag. It was only because I was providing content. I never tried to create trouble." "Even when I announced that the housemates should not fight, it still happened."

Reflection 'BB 19' journey was a 'wholesome' experience for Sadanand Sadanand called her Bigg Boss 19 journey "wholesome" and a complete game changer. She explained, "In that moment, you don't realize what's going on. Cameras are rolling, emotions are high." "I was just trying to get people to do their duties or maintain discipline, not ignite conflict." She also named More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, and Bhatt as her top five contestants.