'Attagasam' trailer: Ajith's dual roles are back for re-release
Ajith Kumar's 2004 action favorite, Attagasam, is making a comeback with a fresh trailer ahead of its re-release on November 28, 2025.
Directed by Saran, the movie brings Ajith in double trouble mode as twin brothers Jeeva and Guru—separated as kids and thrown back together years later.
What's the story?
The trailer hints at classic revenge drama: Guru grows up to be a gangster and kidnaps his twin Jeeva, a driving instructor, taking over his life in Chennai.
Their mother hides the truth about their father's murder by local thug Manthiram, sending young Guru away for safety.
Years later, Guru returns to settle old scores and bring some peace to his family—even if it means turning himself in.
Cast & production throwback
Pooja stars opposite Ajith, with Sujatha playing their mother and familiar faces like Babu Antony and Karunas joining in.
Bharadwaj's music sets the mood just like it did back in its original Diwali 2004 run.
The re-release is associated with Vijayam Cine Combines (Karthikeyan) and IFPA Max Productions (Priya Nair)—so if you missed it before (or just want some nostalgia), now's your chance!