'Attagasam' trailer: Ajith's dual roles are back for re-release

What's the story?

The trailer hints at classic revenge drama: Guru grows up to be a gangster and kidnaps his twin Jeeva, a driving instructor, taking over his life in Chennai.

Their mother hides the truth about their father's murder by local thug Manthiram, sending young Guru away for safety.

Years later, Guru returns to settle old scores and bring some peace to his family—even if it means turning himself in.