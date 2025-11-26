Did Smriti Mandhana unfollow Palash on Instagram? Here's the truth

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her fiancé, musician Palash Muchhal, have been in the news recently due to rumors of their wedding being postponed. Speculation about Mandhana unfollowing Muchhal on Instagram has also been circulating, following allegations that the latter cheated on her . However, a fact-check by TOI has debunked these claims, confirming that she still follows him on the platform.

Social media activity Mandhana deleted wedding-related posts amid postponement Despite the unfollowing rumors being false, Mandhana has removed all posts related to her wedding from her social media accounts. The couple's wedding was initially set for November 23 but had to be postponed due to medical emergencies in both families. Mandhana's father was rushed to the hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms on the morning of the ceremony, and soon after, Muchhal also fell ill and required medical care.

Family ties Muchhal's mother revealed son's 'emotional attachment' to Mandhana's father Muchhal's mother, Amita, told Hindustan Times that her son is close to Mandhana's father. She said, "Palash is very emotionally attached to Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana. Their relationship is even closer than the Smriti-Palash chemistry." She added that Muchhal was very stressed after his future father-in-law fell ill and had to be hospitalized for four hours.