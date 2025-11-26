'Wednesday' S03: Netflix confirms Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia
What's the story
Netflix has announced that Eva Green will join the cast of Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia. The casting news was confirmed via a post on X, which read: "Aunt Ophelia has arrived. Woefully welcoming Eva Green to WEDNESDAY Season 3." This marks the first major casting announcement for the upcoming season, which was greenlit earlier this year.
Character details
Green's character Ophelia to be a 'troubled Addams relative'
Ophelia, introduced in the Season 2 finale, is Morticia Addams's sister. She has psychic abilities like her niece Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), but was committed to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by their mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley). After escaping from there, she seemingly vanished until Wednesday finds her journal. This discovery triggers a vision of a woman with long blond hair, contrasting with Morticia's long black locks.
Legacy
Green's casting aligns with Ophelia's historical depiction
Long blond hair has historically defined Ophelia, dating back to the 1960s Addams Family series where Carolyn Jones portrayed both sisters. Green's casting suggests that Wednesday will honor this legacy while reimagining Ophelia with a darker psychological depth. The character of Wednesday is based on Charles Addams's beloved characters and follows her as she navigates friendships, foes, and supernatural chaos at Nevermore Academy.
Season details
'Wednesday' S03 will delve deeper into Addams family lore
The addition of Green's character Ophelia is set to deepen the Addams family lore in Wednesday Season 3. The show has been a major hit for Netflix, with its unique take on the Addams Family characters created by cartoonist Charles in 1938. The first two seasons of Wednesday are currently streaming on Netflix.