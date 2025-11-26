Next Article
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's wedding on hold due to health concerns
Entertainment
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have postponed their wedding, which was scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, after Mandhana's father was hospitalized and Muchhal faced his own health issues.
Both families agreed it was best to pause plans until everyone is well.
Rumors swirl, but family says it's just about health
The internet quickly filled with rumors—especially after old photos of Muchhal proposing to his ex went viral and people speculated about a breakup.
Some even claimed Mandhana unfollowed him on Instagram (not true, per TOI Sports).
Despite the chatter and her deleting some wedding posts, family sources insist the only reason for the delay is health, not relationship drama.