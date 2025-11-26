50 Cent's Netflix docuseries on Diddy's downfall gets release date

Rapper 50 Cent is set to executive produce a four-part Netflix docuseries titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning , which will explore the rise and fall of his longtime rival, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The series will feature interviews with people from Combs's inner circle and "never-before-seen materials," per a Netflix press release. Each episode will delve into Combs's media empire, revealing an "underworld" of dark secrets. The show comes out on December 2.

Testimonies Docuseries to feature testimonies from Combs's federal trial The docuseries will include testimonies from Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of sexual assault in November 2023. Cassie was a key witness in Combs's federal trial, where she testified for days about the abuse she allegedly suffered at his hands. Another witness under the pseudonym Jane testified that Combs had threatened her with eviction if she didn't have sex with other men on his orders.

Conviction Combs was convicted on federal prostitution charges On July 2, a New York jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Following his conviction, Combs was sentenced to four years in prison for federal prostitution charges. His release date is set for May 8, 2028, but a recent report stated the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records now show his new release date as June 4, 2028.

New allegation New sexual battery allegation against Combs After Combs's mixed verdict in his criminal sex trafficking and racketeering case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into a new sexual battery allegation against him. The alleged victim, Jonathan Hay, is a male music producer and publicist from Largo, Florida. He accused Combs of forcing him to perform a sex act during a photoshoot in late 2020. The photoshoot reportedly involved clothing previously owned by the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.