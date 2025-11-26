Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05: India premiere date, cast, plot details
Entertainment
Stranger Things is back for its fifth and final season, dropping in India on November 27, 2025 at 6:30am IST—right alongside the US release.
This last chapter rolls out in two parts: Part 2 lands December 26 and the big finale arrives January 1, 2026.
You can catch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.
Who's back—and what's happening?
Fan favorites like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard return with newcomers Nell Fisher and Linda Hamilton joining the crew.
The story picks up after Vecna's rampage leaves Hawkins reeling—now Eleven and her friends are teaming up for one last fight, determined to stop Vecna and the spreading destruction.
Expect episodes like The Crawl and Sorcerer to set up a dramatic end to this iconic series.