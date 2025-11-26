'Stranger Things' S05: India premiere date, cast, plot details

Who's back—and what's happening?

Fan favorites like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard return with newcomers Nell Fisher and Linda Hamilton joining the crew.

The story picks up after Vecna's rampage leaves Hawkins reeling—now Eleven and her friends are teaming up for one last fight, determined to stop Vecna and the spreading destruction.

Expect episodes like The Crawl and Sorcerer to set up a dramatic end to this iconic series.