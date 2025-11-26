'Tere Ishk Mein' advance booking impresses; Day-1 collection nears ₹3cr
What's the story
The upcoming musical romance film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has reportedly sold around 17,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day. The majority of these bookings (14,000) were made through PVR Inox. With three days left until its release, the film could potentially sell between 60,000 to 70,000 tickets in national chains, reported Pinkvilla.
Box office potential
'Tere Ishk Mein' could earn over ₹12-15cr on opening day
If the film maintains its current momentum, it could earn between ₹12cr and ₹15cr on its opening day. This would surpass the opening day figures of several A-list films released this year. As per Sacnilk, it has grossed ₹1.12cr nationwide for Day 1; with block seats, it goes to ₹2.67cr. The advance booking numbers are a testament to the impact of quality music in Indian cinema, as AR Rahman's soundtrack has contributed significantly to the film's buzz and pre-sale success.
Film details
'Tere Ishk Mein' is a spiritual sequel to 'Raanjhanaa'
Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit film Raanjhanaa, bringing back the duo of Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai together again. The film delves into surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes its characters. It will be released on Friday, November 28.