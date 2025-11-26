'Tere Ishk Mein' advance booking impresses; Day-1 collection nears ₹3cr

Box office potential

'Tere Ishk Mein' could earn over ₹12-15cr on opening day

If the film maintains its current momentum, it could earn between ₹12cr and ₹15cr on its opening day. This would surpass the opening day figures of several A-list films released this year. As per Sacnilk, it has grossed ₹1.12cr nationwide for Day 1; with block seats, it goes to ₹2.67cr. The advance booking numbers are a testament to the impact of quality music in Indian cinema, as AR Rahman's soundtrack has contributed significantly to the film's buzz and pre-sale success.