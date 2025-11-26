Restored 'Sholay' with original ending won't debut at IFFI 2025

The 4K version of Sholay, which is a remastered edition of the original 1975 film, was first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year. At that time, actor Bobby Deol represented his father, Dharmendra, by walking the red carpet on his behalf. The announcement of its screening at IFFI had come as a relief for Indian cinephiles who were eagerly awaiting this technical restoration.

Release date

'Sholay' 4K version to hit theaters in December

Despite the cancellation of its premiere at IFFI, fans of Sholay will still get to see the 4K version on the big screen. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 12. This particular edition of Sholay will feature the original ending shot by director Sippy, making it a must-watch for all cinephiles. Meanwhile, Sippy's session on 50 years of his film will take place as scheduled at the film festival.