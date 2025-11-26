Joju George's 'Varavu' wraps filming; post-production begins

Action-packed story and familiar faces

'Varavu' leans into its "Game of Survival" vibe, promising plenty of action and drama.

Alongside Joju George, you'll spot Vani Viswanath, Murali Gopy, and Arjun Ashokan.

The movie's stunts are crafted by top professionals Kalai Kingson and Phoenix Prabhu for some intense sequences.

Behind the scenes: S Saravanan is on cinematography, Shameer Muhammed handles editing, and Sam C S brings the music.

Also worth noting—Joju isn't slowing down anytime soon; his next film with director Jeethu Joseph is already lined up.