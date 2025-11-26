Next Article
Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' hits theaters soon
Entertainment
Keerthy Suresh is back in Tamil cinema with Revolver Rita, releasing November 28, 2025.
The film follows Rita, whose quiet life in Pondicherry gets turned upside down when her family is pulled into a gang war.
Expect plenty of action and Suresh taking on a bold, lead role.
What else to know
Directed by JK Chandru and featuring Radhika Sarathkumar and Super Subbarayan, the movie runs for 2 hours and 22 minutes and has a U/A rating.
Music is by Sean Roldan, with Dinesh Krishnan on cinematography.
After its theatrical run, Revolver Rita will stream on Netflix—sometime toward the end of December, with the exact date to be announced—so you can catch it online if you miss it in theaters.