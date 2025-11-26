Sharwanand's 'Biker' may shift release to dodge box office clash Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

Sharwanand's action-packed Telugu film Biker, originally set for December 6, 2024, is likely moving to December 12 or 19, 2024.

The team wants to avoid competing with Akhanda 2 and also needs more time for VFX work on the film's bike racing scenes.

Alongside Sharwanand, the cast includes Malvika Nair and Atul Kulkarni.