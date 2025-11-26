Next Article
Sharwanand's 'Biker' may shift release to dodge box office clash
Entertainment
Sharwanand's action-packed Telugu film Biker, originally set for December 6, 2024, is likely moving to December 12 or 19, 2024.
The team wants to avoid competing with Akhanda 2 and also needs more time for VFX work on the film's bike racing scenes.
Alongside Sharwanand, the cast includes Malvika Nair and Atul Kulkarni.
Where can you watch it?
Biker will hit theaters first, then head to an OTT platform (still under wraps).
The digital release timing will depend on when it finally lands in cinemas.
What's up with promotions?
So far, promotion has been low-key—just a teaser and one song are out.
A planned press meet was canceled while the team rethinks their release strategy against other big December movies.