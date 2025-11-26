'Eko' becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024
"Eko," a Malayalam thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and starring Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Ashokan, has emerged as a major box office success in 2024.
Released on November 21, 2024 as the final chapter in the Animal Trilogy, it mixes mystery with stunning natural backdrops.
In numbers:
The film started slow with just ₹80 lakh on day one but quickly picked up steam—Saturday collections jumped to ₹1.85 crore and Sunday hit ₹3.15 crore.
By the end of its first weekend, "Eko" had pulled in ₹5.8 crore and now sits at ₹13.9 crore domestically.
Its Sunday audience turnout was strong too, with nearly 61% occupancy across theaters.
How does it stack up?
"Eko" outperformed other recent releases like "Vilayath Buddha," which made only ₹3.5 crore opening weekend.
Interestingly, director Ayyathan's earlier movie "Kishkindha Kaandam" also started slow but ended up a blockbuster—so he seems to have a knack for surprise hits!