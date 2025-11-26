Bollywood drug bust: 6 arrested, Siddhanth Kapoor summoned
In March 2024, the Mumbai Crime Branch busted a major drug operation at a factory in Sangli, seizing 122kg of mephedrone worth ₹253 crore.
This raid connects back to a 2022 case involving Mohammad Shahrukh Shaikh, who was part of a network with alleged links to cartel leaders tied to Dawood Ibrahim's narcotics business through Salim Dola.
The cartel reportedly hosted drug-fueled parties for celebrities both in India and abroad, according to allegations by Mohammad Sohail Shaikh alias 'Lavish,' which are currently under investigation.
Celebrities under the scanner
Six people were arrested during the raid. Mohammed Sohail Shaikh ("Lavish") claimed to organizing these celebrity parties and named several people.
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell on November 25 after being mentioned by Lavish.
Influencer Orhan Awatramani (Orry) was also called in for questioning after skipping earlier notices.
Salman Salim Shaikh ("Shera") admitted working for Dola and shared details about how the drugs were made.
Police are now recording statements from other celebrities and politicians as they decide on next steps.