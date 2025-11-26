Bollywood drug bust: 6 arrested, Siddhanth Kapoor summoned

Celebrities under the scanner

Six people were arrested during the raid. Mohammed Sohail Shaikh ("Lavish") claimed to organizing these celebrity parties and named several people.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell on November 25 after being mentioned by Lavish.

Influencer Orhan Awatramani (Orry) was also called in for questioning after skipping earlier notices.

Salman Salim Shaikh ("Shera") admitted working for Dola and shared details about how the drugs were made.

Police are now recording statements from other celebrities and politicians as they decide on next steps.