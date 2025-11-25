Indian animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' qualifies for Oscars 2026
Big moment for Indian animation—Mahavatar Narsimha just qualified for the Best Animated Feature race at the 2026 Oscars!
This movie stands out with its ancient India setting and a story about Hiranyakashyap, an asura king who thinks he's unbeatable after getting powers from Lord Brahma.
It's competing against 35 other films, including global hits like Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc and KPop Demon Hunters.
First of a new cinematic universe
This is just the beginning—Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a whole cinematic universe based on Vishnu's avatars.
The next film, Mahavatar Parshuram, drops in 2027 and will be followed by more sequels all the way up to Mahavatar Kalki Parts I & II, wrapping up in 2037.
If you're into epic mythological stories with fresh animation styles, keep an eye on this franchise!