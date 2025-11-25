Indian animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' qualifies for Oscars 2026

First of a new cinematic universe

This is just the beginning—Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a whole cinematic universe based on Vishnu's avatars.

The next film, Mahavatar Parshuram, drops in 2027 and will be followed by more sequels all the way up to Mahavatar Kalki Parts I & II, wrapping up in 2037.

If you're into epic mythological stories with fresh animation styles, keep an eye on this franchise!