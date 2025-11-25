Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer drops New Year's Day
Get ready, Thalapathy fans—Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan trailer is reportedly set to arrive on December 31, 2025, just a week before the movie hits theaters for Pongal.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film is expected to feature Vijay as a tough cop in a political action thriller with plenty of high-stakes drama.
Music buzz and big launch plans
Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack is already making waves—its first single has racked up over 58 million YouTube views.
The second song lands in early December, followed by a star-studded audio launch concert (Thalapathy Thiruvizha) in Malaysia on December 27 featuring singers like Vijay Yesudas and Haricharan.
Multilingual release and streaming details
Jana Nayagan marks KVN Productions's Tamil debut. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.
After theaters, you'll find it streaming on Amazon Prime Video.