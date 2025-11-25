Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer drops New Year's Day Entertainment Nov 25, 2025

Get ready, Thalapathy fans—Vijay's much-awaited Jana Nayagan trailer is reportedly set to arrive on December 31, 2025, just a week before the movie hits theaters for Pongal.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film is expected to feature Vijay as a tough cop in a political action thriller with plenty of high-stakes drama.