Next Article
'3 Roses' Season 2 drops on AhaVideo this December
Entertainment
Get ready—Season 2 of the Telugu web series "3 Roses" lands on AhaVideo December 12th, 2025.
The story follows three friends launching an ad agency in Mumbai, only to get tangled up with a gangster.
This season brings back Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, and Kushitha Kallapu in lead roles, with direction by Kiran K Karavalla.
Where can you watch it?
Season 2 is streaming exclusively on AhaVideo, so you'll need an active subscription to tune in.
The first season received an IMDb rating of 5.3/10.
Harsha Chemudu and Satya also return in key roles.