'3 Roses' Season 2 drops on AhaVideo this December Entertainment Nov 25, 2025

Get ready—Season 2 of the Telugu web series "3 Roses" lands on AhaVideo December 12th, 2025.

The story follows three friends launching an ad agency in Mumbai, only to get tangled up with a gangster.

This season brings back Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, and Kushitha Kallapu in lead roles, with direction by Kiran K Karavalla.