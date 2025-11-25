Next Article
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 3 lands in 2026
Entertainment
Good news for fans—My Life with the Walter Boys is officially coming back for a third season in 2026!
Filming wrapped up ahead of schedule this November in Calgary.
The second season was a big deal, staying in Netflix's global top 10 for five weeks and pulling in over 245 million hours watched since its August premiere.
What's new in Season 3?
Season three picks up with Jackie returning to Silver Falls, and things get messy after her confession is overheard by Alex, shaking up her relationships with Cole.
Expect more drama around George's health crisis and how it shifts family priorities.
Plus, there are new faces joining the cast, and we'll see Jackie navigating big decisions about school leadership and college as graduation approaches.