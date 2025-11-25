Next Article
Mammootty-Vinayakan's 'Kalamkaval' hits theaters December 5
Kalamkaval, a Malayalam thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, is officially releasing on December 5—ending rumors of delays.
Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film follows a police investigation in Kottayikonam where small clues unravel a web of crimes.
Cast, comeback, and more
Originally set for November 27 but pushed back for OTT deal talks, Kalamkaval marks Mammootty's return to theaters after a short health break.
The cast also features Gibin Gopinath, Meera Jasmine, Gayathri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan—with buzz about Dulquer Salmaan possibly making a cameo.
The film is rated U/A 16+ by the CBFC.