Director wishes Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan had come earlier
What's the story
Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has directed the late Bollywood actor Dharmendra in films like Hukumat and Apne, has reacted to the latter being posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The award was announced ahead of Republic Day 2026. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma said he wished the honor had come earlier when Dharmendra could have accepted it himself.
Legacy acknowledged
Sharma's posthumous tribute to Dharmendra
Sharma wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan." "One only wishes this honor had come earlier when he could have accepted it himself...the joy would have been immeasurable." "Yet the truth remains...some legacies rise above awards. The love respect and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title medal or any award."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Career highlights
Dharmendra's illustrious career and posthumous honor
Dharmendra, who began his film career in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, went on to become a leading star with movies like Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer. He died at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, and was cremated in Mumbai the following day.
Co-star's reaction
Hema Malini's tribute to Dharmendra
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini also paid tribute to her husband. She wrote on X, "I'm so, so proud that the government has given Dharam ji the prestigious Padma Vibhushan to honor his huge contributions to the film industry." Dharmendra was previously awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012.