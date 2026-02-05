Disneyland's Haunted Mansion now available for weddings
What's the story
Disneyland has opened the gates of its iconic Haunted Mansion for weddings, starting from July 2026. This is the first time Disney Parks has allowed couples to marry at this iconic estate. However, booking this unique venue comes with a hefty price tag ranging from $25,000 to $40,000. The mansion's courtyard will be available for early-morning ceremonies before the park opens and can accommodate up to 25 guests including the couple.
Wedding package details
Other iconic wedding venues at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion wedding package includes a minimally lit morning ceremony, an officiant, hotel transportation, basic décor, and photography. Fantasyland Faire Garden, The Magnolia Park Gazebo, and Sleeping Beauty's Castle Forecourt are some of the other iconic locations available for weddings. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons requires Disney Entertainment, floral decor, and photography specifically for the Haunted Mansion wedding package.
Venue history
The Haunted Mansion reopened in January 2025 after renovations
Opened in 1969, the Haunted Mansion has always been a fan favorite. In January 2025, it reopened after a year-long renovation. Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons said that couples are "looking for a destination wedding venue with unique storytelling so that it reflects their passions and interests."