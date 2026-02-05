Disneyland's Haunted Mansion turned into wedding venue

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion now available for weddings

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:46 pm Feb 05, 202605:46 pm

What's the story

Disneyland has opened the gates of its iconic Haunted Mansion for weddings, starting from July 2026. This is the first time Disney Parks has allowed couples to marry at this iconic estate. However, booking this unique venue comes with a hefty price tag ranging from $25,000 to $40,000. The mansion's courtyard will be available for early-morning ceremonies before the park opens and can accommodate up to 25 guests including the couple.